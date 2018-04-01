Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre After Fuel Prices Hit Four-Year High

Ms Banerjee said the Centre was only "talking" while the people were suffering due to the surge in fuel prices.
"Diesel/petrol prices are rising and rising and rising. People are suffering. Kitchens are burning. Government is only talking," Ms Banerjee said in a Twitter post.
Petrol prices today hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre while diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 in the national capital, renewing calls for the government to slash excise duty on oil import.
The Oil Ministry had earlier this year sought a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of rising international oil prices.