Mamata Banerjee Slams Centre After Fuel Prices Hit Four-Year High Mamata Banerjee said the Centre was only "talking" while the people were suffering due to the surge in fuel prices.

Ms Banerjee said the Centre was only "talking" while the people were suffering due to the surge in fuel prices.



"Diesel/petrol prices are rising and rising and rising. People are suffering. Kitchens are burning. Government is only talking," Ms Banerjee said in a Twitter post.



Petrol prices today hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre while diesel rates touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 in the national capital, renewing calls for the government to slash excise duty on oil import.



State-owned oil firms, which have been revising auto fuel prices daily since June last year, raised petrol and diesel rates by 18 paise a litre each in Delhi, according to a price notification.



The Oil Ministry had earlier this year sought a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel to cushion the impact of rising international oil prices.



