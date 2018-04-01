As Diesel Prices Hit All-Time High, CNG, PNG Prices Also Rise. Ten Things To Know

CNG prices to rise to Rs 40.61 per kg and PNG prices to Rs 27.14 per scm in Delhi

While diesel prices touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 per litre, petrol prices hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre. At the same time, CNG prices in Delhi have been revised from April 2, and increased to Rs 40.61 per kg, while the PNG prices have been hiked to Rs 27.14 per scm (including VAT). The jump in CNG/PNG prices, however, would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 2 paise per km, for taxi it would be 4 paise per km and in case of buses, the increase would be 26 paise per km, ANI reports.