Profit

As Diesel Prices Hit All-Time High, CNG, PNG Prices Also Rise. Ten Things To Know

Amid all time high price of diesel and four-year-high price of petrol, the prices of CNG and PNG will get revised from Monday

Energy | | Updated: April 01, 2018 21:52 IST
CNG prices to rise to Rs 40.61 per kg and PNG prices to Rs 27.14 per scm in Delhi

While diesel prices touched an all-time high of Rs 64.58 per litre, petrol prices hit a four-year high of Rs 73.73 a litre. At the same time, CNG prices in Delhi have been revised from April 2, and increased to Rs 40.61 per kg, while the PNG prices have been hiked to Rs 27.14 per scm (including VAT). The jump in CNG/PNG prices, however, would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 2 paise per km, for taxi it would be 4 paise per km and in case of buses, the increase would be 26 paise per km, ANI reports.
Fuel Prices Set On Fire. Ten Things To Know
  1. Diesel prices touch an all-time high of Rs 64.58 per litre, while petrol prices rise through the roof to hit Rs 73.73 per litre. 
  2. After the state-owned oil firms (IOC, HPCL, BPCL) raised petrol and diesel rates by 18 paise per litre each in Delhi, the prices rose significantly, renewing calls for the government to cut excise tax rates.
  3. From April 2, the new CNG prices in Delhi would be Rs 40.61 per kg, and Rs 47.05/ kg in the NCR. The prices in Rewari would be Rs 51.62/ kg.
  4. From Monday, the prices of CNG at select outlets (in the night hours after 12.30 am) would be available at Rs 1.50 cheaper, that is for Rs 39.11/kg in Delhi and Rs 45.55/ kg in the NCR.
  5. The prices of PNG have also been revised. Now the PNG prices in Delhi would be Rs 27.14 per scm that includes VAT also.
  6. The prices of PNG in NCR would be Rs 28.84 per scm (including taxes) and in Rewari, it would be Rs 28.78 per scm (including taxes)
  7. The consumer price of PNG for Delhi households has been raised by Rs 1.15 per scm, while the applicable price of domestic PNG for the households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad would jump by Rs 1.20 per scm from the existing prices of Rs 27.64 per scm.
  8. The Oil Ministry had earlier this year sought a reduction in excise duty on petrol an diesel to cushion the impact rising international oil rates but Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ignored those calls while presenting the budget on February 1.
  9. India has the highest retail prices of petrol and diesel among South Asian nations since excise and other taxes account for half of the retail prices of fuel.
  10. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had raised excise duty nine times between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs. 2 a litre.


