Mamata Banerjee Praises Air Force After Strike On Terror Camps Across LoC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday.
"IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Ms Banerjee tweeted.
India carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror training camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday, two weeks after 40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama. At around 3:30 this morning, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.
Terror launch pads in Balakot, Muzaffrabad and Chakoti across the Line of Control were destroyed by the laser-guided bombs and so were control rooms of the Jaish, reported ANI. The operation lasted around 19 minutes, say sources.
The Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar, had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack and had also posted videos of the bomber, who had joined the terror group a year ago.