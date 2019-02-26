Mamata Banerjee Praises Air Force After Strike On Terror Camps Across LoC

Mamata Banerjee called the IAF "India's Amazing Fighters" for carrying out air strikes in Pakistan.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) for carrying out pre-dawn air strikes on terror camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday.

"IAF also means India's Amazing Fighters. Jai Hind," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

India carried out pre-dawn air strikes on terror training camps across the Line of Control on Tuesday, two weeks after 40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama. At around 3:30 this morning, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force dropped 1,000 kg bombs on terror camps of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Terror launch pads in Balakot, Muzaffrabad and Chakoti across the Line of Control were destroyed by the laser-guided bombs and so were control rooms of the Jaish, reported ANI. The operation lasted around 19 minutes, say sources.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is led by Masood Azhar, had claimed responsibility for the February 14 attack and had also posted videos of the bomber, who had joined the terror group a year ago.