Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Raja Ram Mohan Roy On His Birth Anniversary

Raja Ram Mohan Roy was known for his efforts in abolishing Sati and promoting widow remarriage. He died in 1833.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Mamata Banerjee Pays Tribute To Raja Ram Mohan Roy On His Birth Anniversary
Mamata Banerjee said Raja Ram Mohan Roy is remembered by people at every step of their lives.
Kolkata:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday paid tributes to social reformer Raja Ram Mohan Roy on his birth anniversary and described him as a pioneer figure of Indian modernity.

She said Mr Roy is remembered by people at every step of their lives.

"I pay my humble tributes today, on his birthday, to Raja Ram Mohan Mr Roy, the pioneer figure of Indian modernity and the great social reformer," Ms Banerjee posted on X.

"Ram Mohan was the first major figure of the Indian Renaissance and a visionary for enlightened and nationalist India. We remember him at every step of our life even today," she added.

Born in 1772, Mr Roy was a prominent Indian social reformer, scholar, and religious leader, often referred to as the 'Father of Indian Renaissance'.

He played a pivotal role in shaping modern India by advocating for social, religious, and educational reforms.

Mr Roy was known for his efforts in abolishing Sati and promoting widow remarriage. He died in 1833.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Raja Ram Mohan Roy Birth Anniversary, Mamata Banerjee, Raja Ram Mohan Roy
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com