'PM, Amit Shah Must Explain': Mamata Banerjee On COVID-19 Teams In Bengal

The centre is reportedly concerned about reports of a gradual "dilution" of lockdown in Bengal (File)

Mamata Banerjee today objected strongly to central teams being sent to Bengal for an assessment of the lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus. An inter-ministerial team is to visit seven districts including state capital Kolkata to look into reports of the lockdown rules being violated. In tweets, the Bengal Chief Minister said she would "not be able to move ahead on this" without an explanation.

"We welcome all constructive support and suggestions, especially from the central government in negating the #Covid19 crisis. However, the basis on which centre is proposing to deploy IMCTs (Inter Ministerial Central Teams) in select districts across India, including a few in West Bengal… is unclear," Mamata Banerjee tweeted on Monday.

"I urge both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to share the criterion used for this. Until then, I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism," she said.

I urge both Honb'le Prime Minister @NarendraModi Ji & Home Minister @AmitShah Ji to share the criterion used for this. Until then I am afraid, we would not be able to move ahead on this as without valid reasons this might not be consistent with the spirit of federalism. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 20, 2020

The centre is reportedly concerned about reports of a gradual "dilution" of lockdown in Bengal; for example, sweet shops have been allowed to do business across the state for a few hours each day and people have been seen crowding vegetable, fish and poultry markets without observing virus precautions. These markets are open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Six central inter-ministerial teams have been mandated to ensure compliance of lockdown guidelines such as social distancing norms, the central government says.

One of the teams is to visit Bengal in the next three days, specifically in seven districts allegedly violating the nationwide virus restrictions - Kolkata, Howrah, Midnapore East, 24 Parganas North, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri. The team will fly down in a special aircraft.

The teams will assess the situation on the ground, issue necessary directions for remedy and submit a report to the central government, officials said.

The teams will also take stock of the supply of essential commodities, health infrastructure preparedness, hospital facilities and sample statistics, safety of health professionals and test kits.

The state government has to provide accommodation, travel and safety gear to the assessors.

World 24,04,313 Cases 16,22,180 Active 6,16,890 Recovered 1,65,243 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,04,313 and 1,65,243 have died; 16,22,180 are active cases and 6,16,890 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 8:50 am.