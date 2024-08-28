Mamata Banerjee Dedicates Trinamool Event To Kolkata Rape-Murder Victim

File photo

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee today dedicated the party's foundation day of its student wing to the Kolkata rape-murder victim. The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, popularly known as TMCP, is the student wing of Trinamool Congress.

"Today I dedicate Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Foundation Day to our sister, whom we mourn the tragic loss of at RG Kar Hospital a few days ago," Ms Banerjee posted on X in Bengali.

"And our heartfelt condolences to the family of the sister who was brutally tortured to death and we are seeking speedy justice for her, and as well as to all the women of all ages across India who have been subjected to such inhumane acts. We are deeply sad," she added.

The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on August 9 has caused nationwide outrage, with junior doctors refusing to see non-emergency patients in many parts of the country. They are demanding justice for the victim and greater safety for women at hospitals.

Mamata Banerjee's post comes a day after unregistered student body 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and a dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' held protests demanding her resignation.

The protest march to the state secretariat -- "Nabanna Abhijan" -- saw an outpouring of anger on the road which could not be quelled with police batons or tear gas.

The ruling Trinamool claimed that the march was backed by the opposition BJP, which has called for a 12-hour "Bengal bandh" today to protest against the police action.