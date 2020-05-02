'Mamata Banerjee Considers Herself As State Within State': Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar urged Mamata Banerjee to not "weaken the battle against coronavirus" (File)

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said she considers herself to be a "state within a state".

Appealing to Ms Banerjee to refrain from politics at a time when everyone is fighting a global pandemic, the Governor told ANI, "Mamata Banerjee considers herself as a state within a state. I urge her to not see everything through political glasses as then positive results won't come. I appeal to you to leave politics at this juncture."

The opposition parties including the Left have come together to fight the spread of coronavirus, the Governor said, adding, "How can the chief minister say during such difficult time that political parties are like vultures waiting for deaths."

"Mamata Banerjee should apologise and rescind her statement," the Governor demanded while urging her to work with him like chief ministers of other states.

"I am in constant touch with the other chief ministers but till now I have not been able to talk to Ms Banerjee or to any of her party members," Mr Dhankhar said.

He further said that if Ms Banerjee has some complaints against the centre then he will "stand with her and take her complaints to the centre."

The Governor slammed Ms Banerjee for assigning IPS and IAS officers to keep an eye on Raj Bhawan. "Getting the IPS and IAS officers to keep a check on the Raj Bhawan is irresponsible behaviour. I urge you to not do anything which might put you and your party workers against everyone," he said.

He also urged the chief minister to not "weaken the battle against coronavirus."