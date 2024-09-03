Mamata Banerjee Cites Unnao, Hathras, In Statement On Kolkata Rape

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - whose government is under fire over the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital - launched a fierce defence of the state's police force Tuesday, pointing to unsolved but equally horrific instances of assault on women in other states.

She referred to the rape of a 20-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras in 2020 and the rape and barbaric slaughter of a college student in Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in 2013, as well as the rape of a child last week at a government-run hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur.

There are "abnormally high crime rates against women in states like UP and Gujarat... and there is no justice there but in Bengal women will get justice in courts," she thundered in the Assembly.

"In the Kamduni case (the North 24 Parganas rape) we demanded capital punishment... but the Supreme Court went against the High Court and the matter is pending. No one talks about what happened in Unnao (and) the victim of Hathras did not get justice..." she said.

Ms Banerjee's sharp comments came as her Trinamool Congress tabled a new law, which will make rape a crime commensurate with murder for which punishment will be death or life in jail. She said the proposed Aparajita law is meant to ensure fast-tracked investigation and stricter punishment.

The Aparajita law will "plug loopholes" in laws passed by the centre, the Chief Minister said, taking a swipe at its much-vaunted set of three new criminal laws. Rape is a curse against humanity (and) social reforms are required to stop such crimes..." she said, urging Governor CV Ananda Bose, who has also taken pot shots at the Trinamool on the RG Kar Hospital case, to sign the bill without delay.

And, in a pointed remark at the BJP - which has been relentless in targeting her but has offered support, of a sort, on this legislation - she called on the opposition to also urge the Governor.

"We want justice from the CBI... CBI should hang the criminal," Ms Banerjee said.

The bill was passed shortly after the Chief Minister's speech, but not before the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, her former aide and now the Leader of the Opposition, criticised it as being tabled in haste.

Nevertheless, he said the BJP would support the passage of the bill, but also continue to demand accountability from Ms Banerjee and her administration.

"We will support... but why did you bring this in haste? We could have sent it to a committee (for further study). We want punishment for the culprits. We will not seek division... but the state government will have to ensure the bill is made effective at the earliest," Mr Adhikari said.

The CBI is investigating this case pursuant to a direction from the Calcutta High Court, which ruffled political feathers by overruling the Chief Minister and summoning the central agency.

This was a day after Ms Banerjee gave Kolkata Police a week's time.

Since then Ms Banerjee has been demanding results from the CBI, which made its first arrest late last night; Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of the RG Kar Hospital, was arrested after two weeks of questioning. Dr Ghosh, though, was arrested over allegations of financial irregularities.

The CBI also arrested three others, including a security guard. But the only arrest, so far, connected to the rape and murder has been by Kolkata Police, who arrested a civilian volunteer, Sanjoy Roy.