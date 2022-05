'BJP Rule Worse Than That Of Hitler, Mussolini': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee said that central agencies "should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.(FILE)

Alleging that the Union government was using central agencies to interfering into state affairs, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP-led dispensation was bulldozing the federal structure of the country.

Ms Banerjee, addressing a press meet in Kolkata, claimed that the "BJP rule was worse than that of Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin or Benito Mussolini".

She stated that central agencies “should be given autonomy" to protect democracy.

"The BJP-led central government is using the central agencies to interfere in the state's affairs. It is bulldozing the federal structure of the country. There is Tughlaqi rule in force," she said "The agencies must be granted autonomy and allowed to work impartially without any political interference," she added.

