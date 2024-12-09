Mamata Banerjee's 'Lollipop' Reply To 'Occupy Bengal' Claim From Bangladesh

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee spoke about Bangladesh in Assembly today

Amid growing tension between New Delhi and Dhaka, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today asked the media and political leaders to keep calm and ensure that provocative remarks don't impact the peace in the border state.

Addressing the Assembly, the Trinamool Congress chief said everyone is concerned about the atrocities against Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country. "Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, or Christians don't start riots. Anti-social elements start riots. We should not make any remark that creates a bad situation in Bengal. I am happy that both Hindus and the Muslim minority here are protesting against atrocities in Bangladesh. This shows our secular nature," she said.

She said minority leaders wanted to take out a rally. "I asked them not to. Many people use this as an opportunity. They would start another riot. We don't want riots, we want peace. Hindus and Muslims and Sikhs and Christians have the same blood," Ms Banerjee said.

She appealed to a section of the media for restraint in their coverage of the Bangladesh situation. "This is not Uttar Pradesh or Rajasthan that we will ban or arrest you. But I request you. Many fake videos are doing the rounds. A political party is trying to ignite a fire. Both communities must be watchful of this," she said. "Those thinking of politicising this must remember that it will hurt your state too and your friends there," she said.

The Bengal Chief Minister said many people from Bangladesh want to cross into the border state. "The BSF is watching. We will not comment on this. Those with money are coming on planes or trains, but the poor cannot. We don't handle the border. Let them (Centre). We don't interfere in matters of External Affairs (ministry)," she said.

"Let us show Bengalis on the other side a sense of nationalism, compassion and affection," she said.

Ms Banerjee also responded to some provocative remarks from across the border. A Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader recently slammed India and said they would Dhaka would claim Bengal, Bihar and Odisha. Another viral video showed two Bangladesh Army veterans claiming that soldiers of the neighbouring country could occupy Bengal within days. "You will occupy Bengal, Bihar and Odisha, and we will have lollipops? Don't even think that," Ms Banerjee said today.

The Chief Minister's remarks are politically significant against the backdrop of Bengal's political landscape. The BJP and its top state leader Suvendu Adhikari have launched a campaign with an eye on the Bangladesh situation. Mr Adhikari has been leading protests over the atrocities against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, apparently to consolidate support within the majority community in Bengal. Ms Banerjee's remarks, which did not name the Leader of the Opposition or the BJP, are an attempt to blunt the main Opposition's campaign while projecting the ruling party as composed and restrained amid flying tempers.