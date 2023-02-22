'Congress-Led Government In 2024, Let 100 Modis, Shahs Come': Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge was speaking at an election rally in Nagaland.

The Congress will lead an opposition coalition that will unseat the BJP in the 2024 national elections, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge has said, announcing that the 137-year-old outfit was in talks with "every" other party to realise it.

"[Prime Minister Narendra] Modi has several times said, 'I am the only man who can face the country. No other people can touch me.' No democratic man says this. You are in a democracy, you should remember you are not an autocrat. You are not a dictator. You are elected by people and people will teach you a lesson," he said at an election rally in Nagaland.

"In 2024, the alliance government will come to the centre, Congress will lead. We are talking with other parties because otherwise the democracy and constitution will go," Mr Kharge said.

"Therefore, with every party now and then, we are calling, we are talking, we are sharing our views. The BJP will not get a majority. All other parties together, we will get the majority... let 100 Modis or Shah come," he said, baiting the Prime Minister and his chief strategist Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Our people have given their lives to get freedom. Congress. Not you, BJP people. Tell me has any BJP leader been hanged for freedom, or fought for freedom? Has gone to jail? Instead, a man who brought freedom, Mahatma Gandhi, they killed him. And such people are talking patriotism?" he said.

"For the country's unity, Indira Gandhi gave her life. For the country's unity, Rajiv Gandhi gave his life. They think that they got independence only in 2014. They don't remember 1947," Mr Kharge said.

The Congress President's attack on the BJP comes as the party gears up for a tough fight against the party and its allies in the northeast, where Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on Monday. Tripura, which voted last week, saw the Congress team up with its long-time rival the Left.