Maldives Asks India To Withdraw Military Personnel By March 15: Report

The development comes a few days after Muizzu's visit to China.

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has given a deadline to India to withdraw its troops from the island nation. The Maldivian President said the Indian military personnel should leave the nation by March 15. The development comes a few days after Mohamed Muizzu met Xi Jinping on his first state visit to China after being elected.

Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the President's Office, said, "Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Dr Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration." According to reports, around 88 Indian troops are present in Maldives.

The Maldives President's deadline comes almost two months after he called for a withdrawal of Indian troops and said the nation "has to ensure that there is no presence of a foreign military on their soil". The current Maldivian President came to power with his "India Out" campaign and is considered close to China.