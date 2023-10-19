Making Tribals Wear Shoes, Says Priyanka Gandhi. Shivraj Chouhan Hits Back

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday claimed the Congress was the "enemy" of tribals and slammed its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for questioning a state government scheme under which they are given footwear.

He was addressing a rally in Maniksara village. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste from Niwas seat in Mandla.

"The Congress has always exploited the poor and tribals. If anybody has done injustice to the tribals, it is the Congress, which is their biggest enemy and has never respected them," Mr Chouhan alleged.

"Recently, Priyanka Gandhi said mama (as Chouhan is popularly called) is making tribals wear slippers and shoes. Yes, I will continue doing that. If a thorn pierces the leg of a tribal, then it also goes through my heart," he said.

Mr Chouhan said his government had given tribals footwear, a water bottle and an umbrella worth Rs 200, adding that the BJP dispensation would continue to take such measures.

He said the Congress had never implemented the PESA Act (Panchayat Extension to Scheduled Areas Act), which was done by the BJP.

The chief minister said at least one person per family will be given employment under the Mukhya Mantri Seekho Kamao Yojana.

Slamming the opposition party, Mr Chouhan said, "Congress leaders are claiming I will silently deposit money in the accounts of Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries. They have also complained to the Election Commission about it. Why discreetly, I will do it openly."

"More than 1.32 crore women are getting Rs 1,250 per month (under the scheme) at present but the Congress is not happy. We plan to take this amount to Rs 3,000 per month," he added.

He also said the BJP government is constructing a memorial of Rani Durgavati at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore in Jabalpur and is also opening a medical college in Mandla.

Mr Chouhan warned the people against falling into the trap of the Congress, which he alleged had done nothing for them.

He also addressed rallies in Maharajpur and Ghugri in Mandla district in support of BJP candidates.

Assembly polls will be held in MP on November 17, while votes will be counted on December 3.

