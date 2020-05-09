Major Relaxations For Non-Containment Zones In Tamil Nadu From Monday

Coronavirus Tamil Nadu: There are over 6,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state

Tamil Nadu has announced major relaxations in coronavirus lockdown guidelines starting Monday, including the limited re-opening of standalone and neighbourhood shops and allowing private establishments to function with a reduced number of employees on the premises.

These relaxations will not be applicable to containment zones across the state, the government stressed.

Under the revised guidelines, shops selling essential goods, such as groceries, fruits and vegetables, can function from 6 am to 7 pm. Standalone and neighbourhood shops in state capital Chennai can open from 10.30 am to 6 pm; those outside the city can function from 10 am to 6 pm.

Private establishments in Chennai will be allowed from 10.30 am to 6 pm but can only operate with a maximum of 33 per cent of the total workforce. Those outside the capital city can stay open an hour longer, but must adhere to the same 33 per cent rule.

Petrol pumps on state and central highways have been allowed to function 24x7, while those in towns and cities outside Chennai have been restricted between 6 am and 8 pm.

Tea shops across the state have been allowed to function from 6 am to 7 pm, but can only offer takeaway services. Distancing rules must be strictly followed at such establishments and

While announcing these relaxations, the government said social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed. Regular disinfection of shops and establishments must also take place, the government said.

Other restrictions as detailed by centre and state, will remain till further orders, the government added.

Tamil Nadu has reported over 6,000 COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths so far.

Last month the state announced an "intense lockdown" in five major cities, including Chennai, that have recorded nearly 50 per cent of its cases. Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai were shut for four days, while two smaller cities - Salem and Tirupur - were closed for three days.

During this time people were not allowed to leave their homes even to buy groceries; only push carts selling fruits and vegetables, and home delivery from restaurants were permitted.