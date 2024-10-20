'Main Issue Being Diverted...': Dilip Ghosh On RG Kar Case

"The agitation should not go in vain," said Dilip Ghosh. (File)

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh on Sunday alleged that the main issue of the RG Kar rape and murder is being diverted by "those who are running it from behind."

Speaking to ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, "The main issue is being diverted by those who are running it from behind. They are sitting with the spokesperson of the government. The people are getting doubtful if these are the attempts to save the government."

"The agitation should not go in vain. We should also think about what we have after such a big agitation. Rapes and murder have now become common in West Bengal," Dilip Ghosh said.

On Saturday, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front held a protest march in Kolkata, demanding justice for the victim of the rape and murder incident at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The march covered 21 km and saw participation from people from various walks of life.

"We will not back down from the strike until 'Abhaya' receives justice," Dr Aqeeb, one of the protesting doctors said while speaking to ANI.

Junior doctors continued their hunger strike in solidarity with the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Front for the 15th day.

In a related development, the West Bengal government has urged the junior doctors to withdraw their strike and has invited them for a meeting on October 21 at Nabanna.

In a letter dated October 19, West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant stated, "The Chief Minister has expressed deep concern for the health and well-being of those on hunger strike and has made a sincere appeal for the strike to be called off, given the health risks."

"You are invited to a meeting with the Chief Minister on Monday, October 21, 2024, at 5:00 PM at Nabanna Sabhaghar, along with 10 of your colleagues, after the hunger strike is withdrawn. Due to other prior commitments of the Chief Minister, this meeting is scheduled for 45 minutes only. Please arrive at Nabanna Sabhaghar by 4:30 PM and provide the names of your 10 representatives via return email," Pant added in the letter.

Protests erupted across West Bengal following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of the college on August 9.

The incident has sparked a political row between the opposition and the state government, with the BJP calling for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

