Main contest In Rajasthan Will Be Between Congress, BJP, Says Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot participated in tractor rides with Tonk farmers to express solidarity. (File)

Congress leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot, on Wednesday, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk, expressed confidence in his party's victory, saying the Congress government will come to power for the second consecutive time.

Addressing the people of Tonk, Sachin Pilot said, "One who lives among the people rules the hearts of the people." He also participated in tractor rides with farmers in Tonk to express solidarity with them.

During this speech, Sachin Pilot fiercely targeted the Modi government at the Centre, saying, "The Centre is now afraid of the atmosphere of the country." He further went on to say that he condemns the Centre's action in suppressing journalists.

"Journalists are interrogated by agencies and detained; this is an attempt to suppress the freedom of the press. The BJP at the Centre is now afraid of the atmosphere of the country; I condemn the action of suppressing journalists," he said.

"The central government wants to suppress the independent media environment with the help of repression and power. The BJP government at the centre is now afraid of the fact that there has been a change in the thinking of the public, as the public wants to change the central government, added Sachin Pilot.

Criticising PM Modi, Mr Pilot said, "PM keeps coming to Rajasthan again and again, but he never speaks on burning issues like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). There is a power tussle going on in the BJP, and Congress is moving forward with great coordination today, and in the end, Congress will form the government with a greater majority than has been achieved in years."

Speaking further on BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's recent remark against BSP MP, Mr Pilot said, "This is a personal matter of the BJP, but the public understands everything."

The main contest in Rajasthan will be between the Congress and the BJP, said Sachin Pilot, mentioning that other small parties will also contest in the Assembly elections.

For the last four and a half years, the BJP in Rajasthan has been sleeping, and now they suddenly want people to vote for them. The public wants change, and the BJP will be defeated in the upcoming elections in four states. The public will decide who to vote for and who not to vote for; Congress will give tickets only to those who win; and Congress will not be able to do yours and mine in ticket distribution. We will give tickets to the winner; the key to power is in the hands of the public," added Pilot.

Expressing confidence in Congress, Sachin Pilot reiterated that the Congress will win the elections in all five state assembly elections.

"People in the country now want change, and it has already started. Congress will win the elections in all five states, and the 2024 election will be a decisive election."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)