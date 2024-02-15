Mahua Moitra Summoned By Probe Agency In Foreign Exchange Violation Case

In fresh trouble for Trinamool Congress leader and expelled Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, the Enforcement Directorate has summoned her for questioning in an alleged foreign exchange violation case.

The summons have been issued in connection with violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act and Ms Moitra has been asked to appear at the agency's office in New Delhi on Monday.

The Trinamool leader was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December last year based on an Ethics Committee report on the alleged 'cash-for-query' charges against her. She had challenged the expulsion in the Supreme Court, where her petition is currently pending.

Ms Moitra was accused of taking bribes, including Rs 2 crore in cash and "luxury gifts", from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking questions in Parliament that were critical of the Narendra Modi government.

She was also accused of sharing her email ID as a Member of Parliament as well as her login details to the parliamentary website to enable Mr Hiranandani to post the questions directly. The Trinamool leader had vehemently denied the bribery charges but admitted that she had shared her credentials which, she had claimed, was a common practice.