Mahua Moitra Bribery Case LIVE Updates: Parliament Panel's Meet Begins

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra is appeared before the Ethics Committee of the Parliament today in an alleged bribery case on the basis of reports from three Union ministries. The leader has refuted the allegation while admitting that she shared her parliamentary login with businessman Darshan Hiranandani who admitted to posting questions on Mahua Moitra's parliamentary login. The Trinamool MP is likely to be expelled from the Parliament if the allegations against her are proved.

Here are the LIVE updates in the Mahua Moitra case:

Nov 02, 2023 11:10 (IST) Mahua Moitra Case: Ethics Committee Meeting Begins

Sunita Duggal, VD Sharma and Ethics Committee Chairman Vinod Sonkar reach the committee room as the meeting begins.

Nov 02, 2023 10:58 (IST) Mahua Moitra Appears Before Parliamentary Ethics Panel: 10 Points

