Mahatma Gandhi Never Considered Women The Weaker Sex: Goa Governor

Mridula Sinha Gandhi envisaged a critical role for women in establishing non-violence

Mahatma Gandhi never considered women a weaker sex, Goa Governor Mridula Sinha said in her message to the State on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

"In Gandhi's views, women can never be considered to be the weaker sex. In fact, women for Gandhi were embodiment of virtues such as knowledge, humility, tolerance, sacrifice and faith. The capability of enduring endless suffering can be witnessed only in women, said Gandhiji," Sinha said in her message on Monday.

Ms Sinha said that during Gandhi's time, the need of the time for women was to educate themselves in order to "ensure their moral development and make them capable of occupying the same platform as that of men".

"The doctrine of ahimsa as preached by Gandhiji incorporates the virtue of suffering as is evident in women. Therefore, Gandhi envisaged a critical role for women in establishing non-violence," Ms Sinha said.

Mahatma Gandhi, regarded as Father of the Nation, was born on October 2, 1869.