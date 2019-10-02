Kiren Rijiju Went Plogging On Gandhi Jayanti For 'Fit, Clean India'

Gandhi Jayanti: Kiren Rijiju said that with running, the country is also getting cleaned.

"Fit India Plog Run" initiative, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said, is a great way to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat Abhiyan and Fit India movement forward. The plog run mixes picking up litter and jogging. As a workout, it provides variations in body movements by adding bending, squatting and stretching to the main action of running, hiking or walking.

"It is good that with running, the country is also getting cleaned. Everyone should be fit... If everyone comes together, the whole country will become fit and clean... This plog run will also help in accomplishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of clean India," Mr Rijiju said as he participated in Fit India Plogging Run on Gandhi Jayanti today.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and wrestler Bajrang Punia also took part in the plog run in Delhi.

"Citizens of the country should come together to help achieve the goal of fit India and clean India," the wrestler said during Fit India Plog Run.

"I am very happy that I got the opportunity to come here. It is necessary to be fit and the country should also be cleaned," he added.

During Mann Ki Baat address last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew the nation's attention towards plogging and praised plogger Ripu Daman for his "Ploggers of India" movement. He called it as an innovative exercise to fulfil the dreams of the Father of the nation - Mahatma Gandhi.

"Couple of years back, I started a movement ''Ploggers of India'', where we took up drives of cleaning up the societies. We have organised more than 300 plogger drives," Mr Daman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Now, we are on a mission called "Run to make India Litter Free". I am running and cleaning up 1,000 kilometres covering 50 cities in the various parts of the country. Supposedly it is the world's longest cleaning drive mainly to give out a message that everyone should keep the country litter-free. I am also on Plastic Upvas (Fast), which means I don't eat anything which is packed in single-use plastic," the plogger added.

(With inputs from ANI)

