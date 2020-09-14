Maharashtra's Covid Tally Crosses 10.7 Lakh-Mark With 17,066 New Cases

With 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, the count in the state went up to 29,894. (File)

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 10,77,374 on Monday with addition of 17,066 new cases, state health department said.

With 257 deaths in the last 24 hours, the count in the state went up to 29,894, it said.

In its daily media bulletin, the department said it included 106 old fatalities in addition to the 257 as part of portal updation. In all, it has added 363 deaths.

"In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths (363) were recorded today," the department said.

A total of 15,789 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 7,55,850, it said, adding that the state now has 2,91,256 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, 34 deaths were reported from Kolhapur district (except the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation-governed area). Mumbai, Mira Bhayandar and Pune cities saw 31, 22 and 15 deaths, respectively, the department said, adding that Solapur district minus Solapur city recorded 15 deaths.

At 2,269, Mumbai city reported the highest number of cases in the state in the day, taking its tally to 1,72,010 while the cumulative death count rose to 8,181.

Of the 17,066 new cases in the state, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city and Thane, accounted for 5,280 cases.

The MMR's total case count rose to 4,04,218 while the overall death count is 14,130.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) area added 1,202 cases in the day.

In the limits of the municipal corporations of Nagpur, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli and Thane 906, 710, 671, 508 and 445 cases were reported, respectively, it said.

The state's recovery rate now stands at 70.16 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.77 per cent, the department said.

Currently, 17,12,160 people are in home quarantine and 37,198 are in institutional quarantine.

A total of 53,21,116 samples have been tested across the state so far, it said.

