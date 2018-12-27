Maharashtra Witnesses Winter Chills, Niphad At 1.8 Degrees

Parts of Maharashtra experienced cold with temperature dropping to 1.8 degrees Celsius in Niphad. (FILE)

Parts of Maharashtra experienced the cold in this winter season with temperature dropping to as low as 1.8 degrees Celsius in Niphad, the Met department said in Mumbai on Thursday.

Residents of Mumbai felt the cold with the minimum temperature dropping to 12.4 and 17 degrees Celsius in the suburban areas and the city.

Today's drop was around 5 degrees lower than Wednesday, and the Met department has forecast an average minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius on Thursday, up to 17 degrees Celsius on Friday.

However, the temperature will continue to be in the 13-15 degrees range on Thursday, as residents of Mumbai pulled out their warm gear for the first time this winter.

It was 5.7 degrees Celsius in Nashik, 8.4 degrees in Jalgaon, 9 degrees in Nandurbar and 9.2 degrees in Dhule.