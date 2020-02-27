Maharashtra To Bring In Bill On Lines Of Andhra Pradesh's Disha Act

The committee is expected to submit its draft on February 29, Anil Deshmukh said.

In order to control and reduce crime and atrocities against women, the Maharashtra government is expected to draft an act on the lines of the Andhra Pradesh government's 'Disha' Act, 2019, state home minister Anil Deshmukh told the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Responding to a calling attention raised by NCP leader Hemant Takle on the issue of rising crimes against women, Mr Deshmukh said the government will try to bring such bill in the ongoing session.

"We are looking into whether to replicate them in Maharashtra as well," he said.

A five member committee has been formed to look into the Disha Act of Andhra Pradesh. The committee is expected to submit its draft on February 29, Mr Deshmukh said.

"Post this, we will send it to the Cabinet for approval and then into the Assembly. We will also ask our women legislators and NGOs for recommendations. And only then we will form an act," he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2019 seeks to complete investigation in seven days and trial in 14 working days, where there is adequate conclusive evidence, and reducing total judgement time to 21 days from the current four months.

Mr Deshmukh said he will see if this can be replicated in Maharashtra as well.

Delhi and Odisha have also expressed interest in Act earlier and have sought details from the Andhra Pradesh government.