Maharashtra Reports 12,557 New Cases, Lowest In Nearly Three Months

Maharashtra will begin to ease the lockdown restrictions gradually beginning tomorrow.

Maharashtra's Covid chart continues to show improvement. A day after the state reported the lowest number of fresh cases since March 10, the figure for today went down further to 12,557, the lowest in nearly three months. Yesterday, it had registered 13,659 coronavirus cases.

The number of deaths recorded today, too, stood lower at 233 from yesterday's 300. It must be noted that of these, 167 occurred in the past 48 hours and 66 in the past week.

"As deaths that have occurred before the period of one week in various districts and corporations have been updated on Covid portal today, these have been added to the cumulative state tally," a state government report said.

Its case fatality rate now stands at 1.72 per cent while the recovery rate is 95.05 per cent -- 14,433 patients were discharged today, taking the cumulative to 55,43,267 persons making a full recovery in hospitals till now.

Up to 13,46,389 people remain in home quarantine in the state with 6,426 institutionalised. As of today, there are 1,85,527 active cases. Pune continues to account for most of these at 21,216; Kolhapur comes second with 18,734 and Mumbai a close third with 18,041.

Under a lockdown now, Maharashtra will begin easing the restrictions tomorrow, with the overall process extending across five phases based on the positivity rate and occupancy of beds with medical oxygen.

Local trains in Mumbai, however, will carry only essential workers. Buses in the city will be allowed to ply full capacity, but passengers can't travel standing to avoid crowding