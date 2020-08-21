Maharashtra Records Highest One-Day Count Of 14,492 COVID-19 Cases

4,59,124 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far, the data said. (Representational)

Maharashtra reported its highest single-day spike of 14,492 coronavirus cases on Thursday, which pushed its overall count to 6,43,289, the state health department said. The death of 326 patients increased the count to 21,359, it said.

A total of 12,243 patients were discharged on Thursday following their recovery, the department said in a statement.

With this, 4,59,124 COVID-19 patients have been discharged so far, it added.

There are 1,62,491 active cases in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 71.37 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.32 per cent.

Of the total number of cases on Thursday, 3,659 were in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including 1,275 inMumbai city alone.

There were 83 deaths in the MMR on Thursday, which includes 46 in Mumbai.

The tally of cases in MMR is 2,99,165, which includes 1,32,822 in Mumbai city, while the number of deaths in the region has reached 11,968, including 7,314 in Mumbai.

Elsewhere in the state, Nashik city reported 745 new cases, Ahmednagar city 247, Jalgaon city 101, Pune city 1,682, Pimpri Chinchwad 1,000, Kolhapur city 173, Sangli city 281, Aurangabad city 291, Latur city 122, Nanded city 112, Nagpur city 924.

Of the total number of 326 deaths, 231 were from the last 48 hours, 63 from the last week and 32 others from the period before last week, the statement said.

As many as 34,14,809 people have been tested so far, the department said.

Currently, 11,76,261 people are in home quarantine and 37,639 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 6,43,289, deaths 21,359, recoveries 4,59,124, active cases 1,62,491 and people tested so far 34,14,809.

