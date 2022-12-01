Maharashtra Power Company Official Arrested Over Bomb Threat Letter: Cops

Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan is where the RSS organises its annual Sangh Shiksha Varg.

An official of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) was arrested in Nagpur on Thursday for allegedly writing a letter to cops, threatening to carry out a bomb blast at an auditorium located near Dr Hedgewar memorial in Reshimbagh area of the city, police said.

The accused, who is posted as deputy executive engineer with the power utility, had sent the letter to Sakkardara police station last week, a police official said, adding that the motive was to stall a programme of the MSEDCL scheduled at the auditorium.

"The letter threatened to carry out a bomb blast at Suresh Bhat Auditorium near Dr Hedgewar Smriti Bhavan in Reshimbagh area," Additional Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy told PTI.

"After receiving the letter, Sakkardara police examined the CCTV footage of the post office from where the letter was dispatched, and identified the man on the basis of the vehicle's registration number," he said, adding that the accused was arrested on Thursday.

During the probe, it came to light that he had written the threat letter to thwart a programme of the MSEDCL scheduled at the hall, Reddy said.

