Maharashtra Portfolios Allocated, Who Gets What. Full List Of Ministers

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had been facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in allocating portfolios despite being in power for over a month.

Maharashtra Portfolios Allocated, Who Gets What. Full List Of Ministers

Uddhav Thackeray has got law and order along with general administration

Mumbai:

The new Maharashtra government's list of portfolios for ministers was approved today by the state's governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. This comes after the allocation of portfolios was delayed by a month since the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress formed government in the state. While Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party was the biggest winner with most of the state's key cabinet berths, many leaders are apparently unhappy with their portfolios.

Here is the full list of portfolios allocated in Maharashtra:

  1. Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Chief Minister, Administration, law and order
  2. Ajit Pawar (NCP): Deputy Chief Minister, Finance and planning
  3. Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena): Tourism, Environment and Protocol Ministries
  4. Ashok Chavan (Congress): Public Works Department (PWD)
  5. Subhash Desai (Shiv Sena): Industries and mining and Marathi language
  6. Chaggan Bhujbal (NCP): Food and civil supplies and consumer protection
  7. Dilip Walse Patil (NCP): Labour and Excise
  8. Anil Deshmukh (NCP): Home ministry
  9. Jayant Patil (NCP): Irrigation
  10. Nawab Malik (NCP): Minorities affairs
  11. Balasaheb Thorat (Congress): Revenue
  12. Rajendra Shingne (NCP): Medicine supplies
  13. Rajesh Tope (NCP): Public health and family welfare
  14. Hasaan Mushrif (NCP): Rural Development
  15. Dr. Nitin Raut (Congress): Energy
  16. Varsha Gaikwad (Congress): School education
  17. Jitendra Awhad (NCP): Housing
  18. Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena): Urban Development
  19. Sunil Keda (Congress): Animal Husbandry and dairy
  20. Vijay Waddetiwar (Congress): Other minorities
  21. Amit Deshmukh (Congress): Medical education and cultural affairs
  22. Uday Samant (Shiv Sena): Higher and technical education
  23. Dadaji Bhuse (Shiv Sena): Agriculture and ex-servicemen affairs
  24. Sanjay Rathod (Shiv Sena): Forest
  25. Gulabrao Patil (Shiv Sena): Water supply and sanitation
  26. KC Padvi (Congress): Adivasi affairs
  27. Balasaheb Patil (NCP): Cooperation department
  28. Sandipanrao Bhumre (Shiv Sena): Employment
  29. Anil Parab (Shiv Sena): Transport dept, assembly affairs
  30. Aslam Sheikh (Congress): Textile, fisheries and port development
  31. Yashomati Thakur (Congress): Women and child development
  32. Shankarrao Gadakh (Krantikari Shetkari Party): Water conservation and soil
  33. Dhananjay Munde (NCP): Social Affairs

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had been facing criticism from the opposition BJP for delay in allocating portfolios despite being in power for over a month. Sources said the delay in finalisation and announcement of porfolios was mainly due to the difficulty of assigning districts to individual ministers for special care.

Comments
Maharashtra portfoliosMaharashtra GovernmentUddhav Thackeray

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News