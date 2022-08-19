Maharashtra On High Alert Day After Boat Found With AK-47s, No Terror Angle Yet

Three AK-47 rifles, bullets and documents were found aboard the abandoned boat.

On the boat carrying three AK-47s off the coast of Raigad, Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no terror angle visible so far. However, security has been tightened at the coast and the area put on high alert.

"As of now, there has been no terror angle. But investigation is going on. We can't rule out any angle as of now. I am just sharing primary information so there is no panic", Devendra Fadnavis said, adding that the reason behind why the boat was carrying arms is yet to be ascertained.

Mumbai Police personnel check vehicles at a police check post during a high alert.

As of now, local police and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating the incident. "We are in the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) under the Arms Act and will conduct further investigations," said ATS Chief Vineet Agarwal, according to news agency PTI.

Called Lady Han, the boat is owned by Hana Laundergun, an Australian citizen. Her husband James Harbert is the captain, Mr Fadnavis said.

While on its way to Europe, the 16-meter boat developed engine trouble on June 26 and the crew was rescued that same day.

Police personnel carry a box of weapons including three AK047 rifles with ammunition that was found in a yacht off the Raigad coast.

The boat, however, could not be towed and was abandoned, eventually making its way to the Harihareshwar coast. Local fishermen there then alerted the police about it.

Raigad MLA, Aditi Tatkare, said that she has requested the Maharashtra Chief Minister for a special probe into the incident. She also said that the incident is a major security scare as it comes a day ahead of a big festival, Janmashtami.