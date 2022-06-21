Sena Minister Questioned For 10 Hours By Probe Agency, Called Again

Anil Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with a money laundering probe. He was questioned for 10 hours today and has been summoned again tomorrow.

The 57-year-old legislator reached the federal agency's office in Ballard Estate around 11:20 am, following which his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

He was earlier summoned on June 15 but skipped the deposition citing official work.

The probe is linked to alleged violation of coastal regulation zone provisions in the construction of a resort in Dapoli beach area of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district.

"I was called today. Have answered all questions. The Dapoli resort, alleged to be mine, is not related to me," he told reporters later in the day after the questioning got over.

The agency, which probes financial crimes, had raided the Minister's premises and those allegedly linked to him in May, after registering a fresh case under the PMLA against him and others.

Mr Parab is a three-time Shiv Sena legislator in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, the Upper House of the Legislature.