Maharashtra, Kerala Worst-Hit In Flood Fury, Lakhs Evacuated: 10 Facts

Major rivers in Maharashtra, including the Krishna and Panchganga, are in full spate.

New Delhi: Dozens have been killed and lakhs have been forced out of their homes as monsoon rains continue to batter several parts of the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka are the worst-hit. Over two lakh people have been evacuated from five districts of Maharashtra, including Kolhapur, Satara and Sangli. Other states that have reported flooding are Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Odisha. In Karnataka, lakhs of hectares of crops have been destroyed amid unprecedented rainfall. The Kerala government said a red alert - likelihood of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall - has been issued for nine districts today.