Maharashtra, Kerala Worst-Hit In Flood Fury, Lakhs Evacuated: 10 Facts

Here's your 10-point cheatsheet for developments reported from different parts of country:
- In Maharashtra, several districts have been isolated due to heavy rainfall, which has killed more than 28 people in the last few days. Visuals showed homes, buildings and flyvovers submerged under water in Kolhapur and Sangli where teams of Army, Navy, National Disaster Response Force are on job to evacuate people to safety.
- National Highway-24, which connects Mumbai to Bengaluru, has been submerged in water for four days now. Major rivers in Maharashtra, including the Krishna and Panchganga, are in full spate.
- Coastal areas in neighboring states Karnataka and Kerala have been flooded, just one year after Kerala suffered its worst deluge in nearly a century.
- In Kerala, 48 deaths have been reported in the last three days and more than one lakh people have taken shelter in relief camps. Flight operations at Cochin International Airport in Kerala have been stopped till 3 pm on Sunday.
- Heavy rainfall and landslides have been reported from Wayanad and Malapurram. Due to continuous rainfall, it has become challenging to carry out rescue operations in Malappuram where around 40 feared trapped in the landslide debris.
- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Kerala, called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to ensure aid for the flood-hit. A second spell of heavy rainfall has been predicted from August 15.
- Two lakh people have been displaced in north Karnataka where Belagavi, Chikkmanglur, Shivamogga are among the worst-hit districts. Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurrapa is back in Bengaluru after reviewing the flood situation in affected parts. JDS patriarch and ex-Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the floods a "national disaster of severe nature".
- Heavy rainfall in south and west Odisha earlier this week claimed at least three lives, left two missing and hit over 1.3 lakh people in nine districts, a government official said. A fresh bout of rain is expected to hit the state after three days.
- Five people, including four women, were killed as Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district received 911 mm of rainfall in a single day. As many as 1,704 people hit by landslides across the state have been moved to shelters, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said.
- Mahabaleshwar, a hill station near Mumbai, could soon overtake Cherrapunji to become the wettest place on Earth, according to a report by weather.com. Some locations in and nearby areas have picked up more than 15 feet of rain so far this summer.
