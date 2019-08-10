Lakhs Evacuated As Floods Hit Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka: Live Updates

In this picture, NDRF men can be seen rescuing people in north Karnataka. (File)

More than 50 people have died and lakhs have displaced after heavy monsoon rains led to flooding in different parts of the country. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala are the worst-hit states where rescue operations have been launched to evacuate people to safety.

In Kerala, which suffered worst floods in a century last year, the weather office has sounded a rain alert for nine districts today.

Karnataka, where over two lakh have been displaced in the last one week, is likely to get a respite as rain intensity is expected to decrease.

Over 2.85 lakh have been forced out of homes in Maharashtra. The NDRF teams are carrying out rescue operations in Kolapur and Sangli.

Here are the updates on floods in different parts of the country