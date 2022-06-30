Rebels Claim They Control Sena, Team Thackeray Must Follow Their Orders

We still have love and respect for Uddhav Thakreray, Deepak Kesarkar said.

Just as rebel Shiv Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde left for Mumbai to meet the Maharashtra Governor and support the BJP in forming a new government, the spokesman of the rebel faction MLA Deepak Kesarkar held a press conference in Goa repeatedly stressing that it was ideology, and not expectations of plum postings with cabinet portfolios, that led them to break off from the Thackerays and go with the BJP. He also claimed that they did not betray Uddhav Thackeray and still have love and respect for him. "Nobody in Shiv Sena is against the Thackeray family," he added.

"All speculations of portfolios are baseless. No decision has been taken on that yet," he said, though conceding that their negotiations with the BJP to form a government have already started.

"We don't need a common minimum programme to form a govt with BJP, we are like-minded parties," he said, adding that theirs is the legislature party whose leader is Eknath Shinde. "It's not a question of who is the real Shiv Sena. We have the legal majority and thus ours is the legislature party," he said.

Maharashtra's people had voted for the Shiv Sena and the BJP to stay together but a new coalition was created with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress instead, Mr Kesarkar said, adding that the party compromised with ideology and ignored appeals from many Sena leaders who warned against attempts by Congress to weaken Shiv Sena.

"What has happened now is what the voters wanted in the beginning," he said.

