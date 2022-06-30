Rebels Claim They Control Sena, Team Thackeray Must Follow Their Orders

Just as rebel Shiv Sena faction leader Eknath Shinde left for Mumbai to meet the Maharashtra Governor and support the BJP in forming a new government, the spokesman of the rebel faction MLA Deepak Kesarkar held a press conference in Goa repeatedly stressing that it was ideology, and not expectations of plum postings with cabinet portfolios, that led them to break off from the Thackerays and go with the BJP. He also claimed that they did not betray Uddhav Thackeray and still have love and respect for him. "Nobody in Shiv Sena is against the Thackeray family," he added.
"All speculations of portfolios are baseless. No decision has been taken on that yet," he said, though conceding that their negotiations with the BJP to form a government have already started.
"We don't need a common minimum programme to form a govt with BJP, we are like-minded parties," he said, adding that theirs is the legislature party whose leader is Eknath Shinde. "It's not a question of who is the real Shiv Sena. We have the legal majority and thus ours is the legislature party," he said.
Maharashtra's people had voted for the Shiv Sena and the BJP to stay together but a new coalition was created with the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress instead, Mr Kesarkar said, adding that the party compromised with ideology and ignored appeals from many Sena leaders who warned against attempts by Congress to weaken Shiv Sena.
"What has happened now is what the voters wanted in the beginning," he said.
- We all know what's happening in Maharashtra. It was portrayed that we are celebrating. We are not celebrating
- We never wanted to offend the Chief Minister. While fighting Congress, NCP we had to fight our own leader
- We have been saying that our original allies are BJP. We fought elections together
- Time and again there were attempts to create rifts among us
- We just had a meeting of MLAs here, and now Shinde Sahib is going to Mumbai
- I will not respond to Sanjay Raut, he alleged us of backstabbing them
- Who backstabbing whom? SS fought elections with BJP but formed a government with NCP, Congress
- There were attempts to create an atmosphere to mobilize SS Cadre against us
- The less Sanjay Raut speaks the better it would have been
- when it comes to existence we all go to the head of the family but he took the decision too late, in RS elections NCP votes didn't come our way
- This was said by even Sanjay Raut
- Uddhav Thackeray said I'll send a Shiv Sainik to RS, but our allies then betrayed us
- Action by Uddhav Thackeray should have been taken right there and then by UT
- There were attempts by the 14-15 MLAs in the UT camp to remove Eknath Shinde from the party
- We had given an open offer to UT, that quit MVA we will come back
- But he did not accept our pleas
- We didn't backstab the party. it is people like Sanjay Raut who have done it
- Nowadays Sanjay Raut wakes up conducts a PC, Blames Central Government and later does not do anything about it
- We are the majority, our whip will be binding on the 16 MLAs in the UT camp
- The majority has decided on whip regarding Shiv Sena, 2/3 have voted to appoint whip for party
- The votes were not honoured by the formation of MVA, and Congress & NCP were defeated by voters
- NCP, Congress were going to Shiv Sena MLA Constituencies saying that our party will have next leaders
- Despite Uddhav Thackeray saying that even if one MLA asks I'll step down, MLAs did not
- We love him, but when he met Sharad Pawar the scenario changed. Legal battle started, we were abused
- Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde will decide on portfolios
- If Centre and state are together the State develops