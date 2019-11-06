BJP-Shiv Sena In Last-Minute Huddle, Sharad Pawar Rules Out NCP Pact

Six Shiv Sena ministers attended a meeting called by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Feuding allies BJP and Shiv Sena met for the first time on Wednesday, with just two days to the deadline for government formation in Maharashtra. The two should act fast and form government together instead of plunging the state into a constitutional crisis, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar told reporters, ruling out any pact with the Sena.

Six Shiv Sena ministers attended a meeting called by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on the farm crisis. Sources say a formula for government formation was discussed in the meeting.

This is the first time the BJP and the Sena came face to face since the results of the Maharashtra election on October 24. Sena ministers present at the meeting included Eknath Shinde and Ramdas Kadam. "You cannot separate water, no matter how much you try to. Shiv Sena and BJP are together... We should wait for the news, the good news can come anytime," BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said after the meeting.

Hours later, BJP ministers met at the Chief Minister's home to discuss how to divide portfolios with the Sena, which has demanded an equal share in power including a turn at the Chief Minister's post by rotation.

Despite the BJP-Sena alliance winning a clear majority together, the Sena's demand for a shot at the chief minister's post and the BJP's refusal to accept it has blocked government formation in one of India's largest states.

"The BJP-Sena are allies for over 25 years. They should take immediate steps to give the state a new government," said Sharad Pawar told reporters, ruling out any arrangement with the Sena after his second meeting with the party's Sanjay Raut since the poll results.

The NCP chief said a BJP-Shiv Sena government was the only viable option in Maharashtra.

He admitted that Mr Raut had shown a list claiming the support of 170 MLAs, far more than the majority-mark of 145 needed in the 288-member assembly.

"Even I want to ask Sanjay Raut how he will get 170," Mr Pawar said, making it clear that the calculation did not include his party and the Congress.

"People have told us to sit in Opposition. We have 54, you can't form government with that," the NCP leader said.

He added that an NCP-Congress government, even with support from the Sena, was out of the question.

Mr Pawar's comments were seen to clamp a lid on talk of a political reconfiguration in Maharashtra, with the Sena dumping the BJP and getting together with rivals NCP and Congress. Congress president Sonia Gandhi reportedly told Mr Pawar that her party would not support the Sena.

In the middle of the churnings, a top Sonia Gandhi aide and Rajya Sabha MP Ahmed Patel met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, a senior BJP leader. "We didn't discuss even 'M' of Maharashtra," said Mr Patel.

The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly and the Shiv Sena won 56. The NCP, Congress and others have 102 seats.

If the BJP and Sena are unable to end the standoff, Maharashtra could be in for President's Rule after the term of its assembly ends on Saturday.

