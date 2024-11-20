Swiggy Instamart Sending Free 'Tinday' With Some Mumbai Orders. Here's Why

Swiggy Instamart's latest campaign is all about democracy and the importance of your vote. The quick-commerce arm of the food delivery giant is sending free ‘tinday' (round gourd) with some orders in the maximum city, encouraging the electorate to step out and vote in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Mumbai-based X user Eesha Tirodkar posted a photo of the paper bag in which she received the complimentary vegetable. The bag also had a message: “Didn't choose tinday but stuck with tinday? That's what happens when someone else makes the choice for you.”

The note then urged, "Cast your vote. Own your choices."

Ms Tirodkar wrote on X, “Instamart randomly gave free tinday with my delivery today and a rather fun message also. You already know the rhyming word.” The message had cleverly played on the word “tinday”, which rhymes with the name of Maharashtra's current Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde.

Voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is underway. Polling on all 288 seats began on Wednesday at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. It's a high-stakes battle in the state where multiple political parties witnessed rebellion and a shift in alliances.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, which also includes Shiv Sena (Shinde) and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), is in direct contest with the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also has Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Till 1 pm, the voter turnout stood at 32.2 per cent.

The second phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections is also underway in 38 constituencies. At least 528 candidates, including key figures such as Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his family members, are contesting. The election is primarily between the JMM-led alliance and BJP-led NDA.