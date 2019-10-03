Ahead Of Polls, Congress Faces Revolt In Maharashtra, Haryana: 10 Points

Maharashtra Polls: Sanjay Nirupam said he would stay away from Congress' campaign and threatened to quit

New Delhi: The Congress is facing revolt from two key members in Maharashtra and Haryana - states that are having assembly elections in less than three weeks. In both states, the party was voted out in 2014 and failed to register its presence in the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. The factionalism, which was one of the causes of the defeat, did not abate and has now flared up over ticket distribution. Today, in a series of tweets, senior Maharashtra leader Sanjay Nirupam declared that he would stay away from the campaign and threatened to quit. In Haryana, another senior leader, Ashok Tanwar, stepped down from all party posts, complaining to party chief Sonia Gandhi that he was not been given a hearing.