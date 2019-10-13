Maharashtra Elections 2019: Devendra Fadnavis Kicks Off 'Mumbai Walks With BJP' Campaign

Devendra Fadnavis is seeking re-election from Nagpur South West constituency.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis kickstarted "Mumbai walks with BJP" ('"Mumbai Chalali BJP Sobat'') campaign at Marine Drive here on Sunday morning.

The aim of the campaign is to garner voters support for the BJP ahead of state elections scheduled for October 21.

Scores of people and party workers donning white t-shirts walked along with Devendra Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is seeking re-election from Nagpur South West constituency. He is up against former BJP MLA and now Congress candidate Ashish Deshmukh.

BJP is contesting on 164 seats while Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in 124 contituencies. As many as 14 candidates of smaller parties in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will contest the assembly polls on BJP''s lotus symbol.

The voting for the 288-member Assembly will be held on October 21 in a single phase. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.

