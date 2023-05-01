Maharashtra Day 2023: Know How The State Was Formed & Why It Is Celebrated On May 1

Maharashtra Day is a regional public holiday.

Maharashtra Day, commonly known as Maharashtra Diwas, is celebrated annually on May 1 to commemorate the day on which the western Indian state was created in the year 1960. On this day in 1960, the Bombay Reorganisation Act came into effect, creating Maharashtra, following many protests and demonstrations in support of the new state.

The Act created two new states out of the erstwhile Bombay State -- Maharashtra, for the Marathi-speaking people, and Gujarat, for those whose mother tongue is Gujarati.

History And Significance

Earlier, the state of Maharashtra was known as the state of Bombay with people speaking different languages like Marathi, Gujarati, Kutchi and Konkani. However, two distinct groups emerged in the state. While one comprised those who spoke Marathi and Konkani, the other group included people speaking Gujarati and Kutchi.

A regional movement known as the Samyukta Maharashtra Andolan started agitations and protested demanding a separate Marathi-speaking state. To achieve this, the Bombay Reorganisation Act was passed in Parliament in April 1960. The act bifurcated the Bombay State into two separate states namely, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Celebration

Maharashtra Day, which falls on the same day as the International Labour Day, is a regional public holiday. The day is celebrated across the state with cultural events, parades, and other public gatherings. A grand celebration is held at Shivaji Park in Mumbai which is attended by the Governor.

People dress up in traditional garb to attend musical rallies and other cultural events across Maharashtra. Educational institutes, banks, government offices, and several establishments remain shut. All major financial markets including BSE, National Stock Exchange, currency and debt markets will also remain closed on Monday on account of Maharashtra Day.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the national flag at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis unfurled the national flag at Kasturchand Park in Nagpur on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/92QNcUWoIA — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde also paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the 'Samyukta Maharashtra Movement'.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde pays tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement at Hutatma Chowk on the occasion of 63rd Maharashtra Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/VkHufuFD1j — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

PM Tweets Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his greetings on Maharashtra Day and said that the state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors.

महाराष्ट्र दिनाच्या शुभेच्छा.राज्याला महान संस्कृती आणि विविध क्षेत्रात राष्ट्राची प्रगती समृद्ध करणारे मेहनती लोक लाभले आहेत.भविष्यातही महाराष्ट्राची अशीच प्रगती होत राहील अशी मी कामना करतो. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 1, 2023

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is blessed with a great culture and hardworking people who have enriched national progress across different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come."