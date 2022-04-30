Maharashtra Day 2022: Find Out If It's A Public Holiday And The Reason For It

Maharashtra Day: Events are held to honour the state's culture and customs

Maharashtra Day is one of the most important days for the state of Maharashtra. On May 1, 1960, the Marathi-speaking state was formed. So, the people of Maharashtra celebrate the day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas.

The day is marked with political speeches, parades, ceremonies, and a variety of public and private events commemorating Maharashtra's history, customs and traditions.

Is Maharashtra Day a holiday in the state?

Maharashtra Day is a public holiday in the state. All educational institutions, offices, and government departments are shut.

Various events and public gatherings are held to honour the state's culture and customs.

History of Maharashtra Day

The 1956 States Reorganisation Act established boundaries for states in India, based on languages. As a result of the act, the Bombay State was formed, which contained numerous districts with distinct languages such as Kutchi, Gujarati, Marathi, and Konkani.

In the mid-1950s, a movement known as the Samyukta Maharashtra Andolan began with the demand for a separate Marathi-speaking state. At the same time, the Mahagujarat Movement aspired to create a state for the Gujarati-speaking people.

As a result of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, 1960, passed by Parliament on April 25, 1960, the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat were created. The act came into force on May 1, 1960. Since then Maharashtra Day has become an annual celebration.