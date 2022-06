Admitted to hospital with Coronavirus symptoms, Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari on Wednesday said that anyone who wanted to contact him could do so via video conferencing.

"Governor has Covid symptoms. Which is why he is admitted to the hospital. He is stable and there are no such talks of handing over his charge to the other Governor. If anyone wants to get in contact with the Governor, can do it via Video Conference," a statement from the Raj Bhavan said.