Bungalows Of Devendra Fadnavis, 18 Ministers Owe Lakhs In Water Bills

Apart from the Chief Minister, houses occupied by 18 other ministers have also been declared defaulters

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' official residence - 'Varsha' bungalow - a defaulter with a water bill running into the lakhs. The Chief Minister's bungalow has a total of six connections and unpaid dues from them for the months December 2016, October 2018 and September 2018 amount to Rs 7,44,891.

The Chief Minister's Office released a statement on the issue, stating there was a difference between water bills of November 2018 and May 2019 that led Mumbai's Public Works Department (PWD) to verify the bill.

"The water bills of Varsha & other ministers' bungalow have been paid in Nov 2018. There was a difference between the water bills of Nov 2018 & May 2019 & that's why PWD is verifying the bill amount. As the verification process will be over, PWD will pay the bill," the statement read.

According to the reply to an RTI filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed, two other senior members of Mr Fadnavis' cabinet - finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and health minister Eknath Shinde - are also on the list. The residences of both ministers have three connections registered each and owe a total of Rs 3,73,829 for the period between September and October of last year.

The residences of 18 ministers, apart from that of the Chief Minister's, have been named.

The news comes as Maharashtra is battling its fourth drought in five years with towns and villages across the state facing water shortages despite government schemes like the Jalyukt Shivar Abhiyan, which were supposed to "provide long-term and sustainable solutions to the water scarcity problem faced by rural communities".

The farming community in the state has been particularly hard hit, with as many as 610 farmers committing suicide between January and March alone. Although the state administration claims to have spent Rs 8,946 crore on Jalyukt Shivar and completed work in 18,649 villages, water levels in the state dipped to an alarming 6.11 per cent.

The state votes in Assembly polls later this year and issues such as drought and pending water dues running into lakhs of rupees will give the opposition significant ammunition with which to attach the BJP-led coalition government in the state.