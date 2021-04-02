Highlights: Possibility Of Lockdown Not Ruled Out, Says Uddhav Thackeray

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today said the state fought the virus together around the same time last year and was able to control the pandemic.

"This is that day in March when coronavirus entered Maharashtra (last year) and invaded the state like a demon. We fought together that is why we could control the demon," the chief minister said.

Mumbai reported yet another highest spike in COVID-19 cases today, amid spiralling active infections for the last few weeks. The city today reported 8,648 cases in a 24-hour period, surpassing any previous high. 20 have died, government data shows. COVID-19 cases have been rising fast in Maharashtra and the state has been taking steps like enforcing safety guidelines more strictly.

Here are the highlights on what Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said: