Maharashtra Chief Minister To Be Replaced Soon: Team Thackeray

The chief minister (Eknath Shinde) will surely go, said Team Thackeray. (File)

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) on Tuesday claimed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is on his way out soon but who will be his rubber stamp successor, the observation coming amid various rumours doing rounds of the state political circles.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena (UBT) said while the Shinde faction is busy saving the chair, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's camp is sweet-talking them and playing a different game behind their back.

"The chief minister will surely go," the editorial said.

Later talking to reporters, 'Saamana' executive editor and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said Chief Minister Shinde, who has gone to his native place in Satara, could probably extend his leave.

Queried on a remark made by BJP MLA and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, who had said that party workers see Mr Fadnavis as the Chief Minister, Mr Raut said, "The chief minister (Shinde) could probably extend his leave and stay there."

Mr Raut Mr said Shinde thinks he is a “messiah” of the poor but he has gone on a three-day leave in a helicopter.

"Shinde should instead take the helicopter to Barsu in Ratnagiri district and meet the protestors agitating against the refinery project," he said.

Meanwhile, Naresh Mhaske, a spokesperson of Shiv Sena, has said the chief minister has not gone on leave but is on an official visit (to Satara).

“He met (BJP MLA) Shivendraraje Bhosale. He wants to attend some ritual, but they (the opposition) criticise for the sake of it," he said.

Notably, Mr Raut on Saturday claimed the "death warrant" of the Eknath Shinde-led government has been issued and it will collapse in the next 15-20 days.

He was alluding to the hearing in the Supreme Court on a plea seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs of the faction led by Mr Shinde which is recognised as Shiv Sena.

Mr Raut had claimed in a write-up in 'Saamana' that NCP chief Sharad Pawar had told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting that he will never go with BJP, but if anyone takes a decision at a personal level and leave, it is an individual issue.

Political circles in Maharashtra are abuzz with speculation that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar may break NCP ranks to join hands with the ruling BJP. On his part, Ajit Pawar had asserted that he would remain with NCP till he lives.

However, the buzz refuses to die down as Ajit Pawar in an interview said he would "100 per cent like to be the chief minister of Maharashtra".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)