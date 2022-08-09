Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: The 18 MLAs Now Eknath Shinde's Ministers

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: A total of 18 MLAs will be sworn-in as ministers today.

A total of 18 MLAs were sworn-in as ministers at a grand ceremony in Mumbai today as the much awaited cabinet expansion took place. The list includes 9 MLAs each from the BJP and Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

This expansion comes over a month after a rebellion by the Sena faction led by Mr Shinde brought down the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

Chief Minister Shinde met MLAs of his camp ahead of the ceremony this morning. The decision has been taken after several meetings between Mr Shinde and the BJP leadership.

Here is the list of MLAs part of Maharashtra Cabinet:

Ministers from BJP

Chandrakant Patil Sudhir Mungantiwar Girish Mahajan Suresh Khade Radha krishna Vikhe Patil Ravindra Chavhan Mangal prabhat lodha Vijaykumar Gavit Atul Save

Ministers from Eknath Shinde Camp