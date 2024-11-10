$1 Trillion Economy Plan, Focus On Women, AI In BJP Maharashtra Manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah release the BJP's Maharashtra manifesto in Mumbai

A hike in the monthly assistance to women under the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a plan to make Maharashtra an Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub and price control for essential items are among the highlights of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the ruling party's manifesto, 'Sankalp Patra', in Mumbai today. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Union Minister Piyush Goyal were present at the launch. Maharashtra votes on November 20 and the Mahayuti ruling coalition of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar) is looking to retain power in what is likely to be an exciting ballot battle.

Speaking at the launch of the manifesto, Mr Shah said the Mahayuti government worked for the dignity of farmers, the poor and women. The manifesto, he said, reflects the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra. "Maharashtra has been leading the country in every field for many ages. Once upon a time, when there was a need, the Bhakti movement also started from Maharashtra, the movement for freedom from slavery was also started by Shivaji Maharaj from here, the social revolution also started from here and the reflection of the aspirations of the people of Maharashtra is seen in our Sankalp Patra," he said.

The Home Minister slammed the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharad Pawar). "Even Congress leaders have to say they should make promises after thinking a lot, because they promise and then answer later. There is Himachal, Telangana, Karnataka, in all of these states they have not fulfilled their promises there. Everyone believes in the promises of Mahayuti," he said.

The BJP manifesto promises to hike the monthly assistance under the Ladki Bahin scheme from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,100. It also assures farmers of a hike in loan waiver and says it will ensure food security and proper accommodation if it returns to power. The old age pension will be hiked to Rs 2,100 per month and prices of essential commodities will be stabilised, the manifesto says.

The BJP has also promises 25 lakh new jobs and Rs 10,000 stipend for 10 lakh students. It has promised new roads in over 45,000 villages and a 30 per cent reduction in power bills with a focus on renewable energy.

'Vision Maharashtra @2028', the BJP manifesto said, will be presented within 100 days of government formation and the goal is to make Maharashtra a 1 trillion dollar economy. Maharashtra is the largest economy among states and had a GSDP of $435 billion in 2022-23.

"Make in Maharashtra will make the state fintech and AI capital Cities like Nagpur, Pune, Nashik will become aerospace hubs," the document says.

In another promise focusing on women, the party said 50 lakh women in Maharashtra will become Lakhpati Didis by 2027. The Sankalp Patra also promised efforts to provide AI training in government schools, a skill Census, support to entrepreneurs, financial assistance to students from backward communities and health insurance for the people.

The BJP also promised a law against forced conversions and said it will use technology to prevent man-animal conflict.