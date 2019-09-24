'Next 24 Hours Crucial': Sanjay Raut On Shiv Sena-BJP Alliance

Sanjay Raut said a seat-sharing formula has almost been worked out between the parties. (File)

As uneasiness grew in the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena over a seat-sharing arrangement for the next month's assembly polls in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that a formula has almost been worked out between them and that the "next 24 hours" are "crucial" for the alliance.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said the official announcement on the seat-sharing deal will be made at the "right time".

When asked for his reaction on the status of the seat-sharing deal, Mr Fadnavis had said, "I am also equally concerned about the formation of the alliance with the Sena. However, the official announcement will be made at the right time".

Sanjay Raut told a regional news channel that the next 24 hours are crucial for the alliance between the BJP and the Shiv Sena.

"A seat-sharing formula has almost been worked out. It is in the final stage. Sena is known for keeping its word. When Lok Sabha elections were scheduled, an arrangement was finalised for seat-sharing," he said.

Amid reports that the Shiv Sena might have to make a climbdown on the number of seats it had initially demanded to contest, its leaders have been maintaining the arrangement will be made according to an understanding reached between party chief Uddhav Thackeray, BJP president Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis earlier this year.

Notably, Uddhav Thackeray announced on two occasions that the formal seat-sharin announcement will be made in a "couple of days".

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.