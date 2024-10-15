Maharashtra Assembly Election Date 2024: The Single-Phase Poll In Numbers

Maharashtra Election 2024: The votes will be counted on November 23. (FILE)

Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20 and the votes will be counted on November 23, the Election Commission announced today. The key contenders in the Maharashtra election are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and National Congress Party (NCP) and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress.

Maharashtra Election In Numbers:

There are 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification is October 22, the last date of filing nominations is October 29, the date for scrutiny of nominations will be October 30 and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4.

The state has 9.63 crore voters - 4.77 crore men and 4.66 women.

A total of 1,00,186 polling stations would be set up at 25,789 locations in Maharashtra.

Jharkhand polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and 20, the Election Commission of India announced, adding the votes will be counted with Maharashtra on November 23.