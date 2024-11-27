Team Shinde Says BJP Promised Them Top Post Ahead Of Election: Sources

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024,

In a throwback to 2019, Eknath Shinde's faction of the Shiv Sena has claimed that the BJP had promised them the Chief Minister post ahead of the assembly elections. Top Shiv Sena sources told NDTV Sena was promised the Chief Minister post if Mahayuti secured a majority.

Sources said in a series of meetings with top BJP leaders, it was decided that the BJP would contest the maximum number of seats.

But irrespective of the number of seats secured by the ruling coalition, Eknath Shinde will continue to be the Chief Minister in case of a victory.