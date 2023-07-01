Maharashtra Agriculture Day 2023: Date, History And Significance Of Maharashtra Krishi Din

The day is also known as Maharashtra Krishi Din.

Maharashtra Agriculture Day is observed on July 1. The day is marked to remember the father of the green revolution, Vasantrao Phulsing Naik. The day is also known as Maharashtra Krishi Din or Maharashtra Krushi Din.

The state also observes agriculture week from July 1 to July 7 to recognise the efforts of Vasantrao Phulsing Naik, who helped the agriculture sector to grow.

The day honours the dedication of farmers and their contribution to promoting agricultural practices across the state.

Vasantrao Phulsing Naik was also the longest-serving Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

As per reports, it was under Vasantrao Phulsing Naik's rule that the state witnessed the establishment of several agricultural universities and institutions.

Maharashtra Agriculture Day 2023 Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Messages To Share With Your Loved Ones

- Warm wishes on Agriculture Day to all of us. Let us respect food more, let us honour farmers more. Have a wonderful day ahead.

- Agriculture Day is the day we all come together to thank all the farmers for working hard day and night so that we can have good food to eat.

- Agriculture is what led to civilization and agriculture is what gives us strength. Happy Maharashtra Agriculture Day.

- The ultimate agriculture goal is not to grow crops but to cultivate a civilization. Wishing you a very Happy Maharashtra Agriculture Day

– Without our farmers, we would have woefully lacked in our diets and would be forced to eat numerous processed and unhealthy foods.