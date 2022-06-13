Maharashtra Active Covid Cases Jump 241% From 5,127 To 17,480 In 10 Days

Experts said though there is a spike in Covid cases, the patients are showing mild symptoms

The active Covid cases in Maharashtra have seen a whopping rise of 241 per cent from 5,127 cases on June 3 to 17,480 case on June 13, in a span of 10 days, showed the state health bulletin data on Monday.

Maharashtra also reported one Covid death while the case fatality rate is at 1.86 percent.

According to the health department data, Maharashtra recorded 9,354 COVID-19 cases in May, of which 5,980 were reported from Mumbai. The state also recorded 17 deaths last month.

From June 1 to 12, there were 23,941 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, of which 14,945 were reported from Mumbai alone. The state has recorded 12 deaths from June 1 to 12.

Amid the surge in Maharashtra cases, medical experts say most of the patients are showing mild symptoms and fatality is low in the present "mild wave", and also no new virus variant of concern has been observed.

Dr Sunil Bhaisare, associate professor of medicine at the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai, told news agency PTI that though there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, the patients are showing mild symptoms.

"No patient is requiring oxygen support. If they are coming up with any kind of complaint, we are administering only paracetamol and other supportive treatment," Dr Bhaisare was quoted saying by the news agency.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya underlined that the pandemic was not over yet and stressed on being vigilant and observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Minister appealed to states and union territories to continue and strengthen surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new variants in the country.

The five-fold strategy of test, track, treat, vaccination and adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, said the Minister, needs to be continued and monitored by states.