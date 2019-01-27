5 Arrested For Robbing Son, Killing Father In Thane

Police has identified the main accused.

Five people were arrested for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man after they had robbed his son earlier in Gokul Nagar area of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said Sunday.

The five accused in the early hours of Saturday robbed grocery shop owner Sonu Jaiswal of Rs 40,000, said a Rabodi police official.

"Jaiswal came home and told his family about the incident who went to confront the accused. They were assaulted by the accused resulting in the death of Pradeep Jaiswal, the victim''s father," said a Rabodi police official.

Police identified the main accused as Amin Mehboob Shaikh and his brother Shoukat. Three others have also been arrested and charged with murder, the official added